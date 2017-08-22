The Olympus E-M10 Mark III will only have 16MP?

According to the rumors guy, it’s true.

Being the shameful pixel-peeper that I am, even though it’s wrong to be a pixel-peeper, I was excited about the possibility of a new Olympus E-M10 Mark III camera with 4 MP more resolution the 16MP Olympus camera that I currently use, and maybe getting rid of the anti-aliasing filter, thus being that much better able to appreciate the sharpness of sharp lenses like my recently acquired 12-40mm f/2.8 “PRO” lens.

Of course, this is a case G.A.S. (gear acquisition syndrome), and you readers at home should not be influenced by this and buy unnecessary gear.

But anyway, I can’t believe that Olympus would give the new camera only a 16MP sensor when Olympus’ previous two released cameras both have 20MP, and with most of the APS-C competition now having 24MP sensors. I get no G.A.S. for a 16MP sensor. This is Olympus saying “don’t be a cheapskate, if you want 20MP, buy a camera that costs at least $1200 like the Pen-F.” Shame on you, Olympus.