A bad photo on Instagram

Social media 0 Minutes

I almost wrote a post complaining about a really bad photo I saw on Instagram, but then I realized that if I did that, and the guy who took the photo found out, I’d have one more enemy in the world.

Published by jacksonbart

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s