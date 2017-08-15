I hate it when people post huge numbers of photos to the same tag. Post one photo, two a day at the most. Give other people an opportunity to have their photos seen.
Instagram could fix this problem of obnoxious user behavior by placing a limit on how many photos you see from a particular user if they post too many photos with the same tag. Instagram could also give us the ability to hide a particular user whom we never want to see again. Instagram could put some limits (or stricter limits than currently exist) on how many tags you can add to a single photo.
While the people who run Instagram could do these things, for reasons unknown to me, they choose not to.
One thought on “Things I hate on Instagram, part 3: people who post zillions of photos”
