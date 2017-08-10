Things I hate on Instagram, part 2: ads and nag messages

After Facebook took over, of course they started ruining things with their capitalistic greed. Now we see annoying ads in the stream of new photos that people we follow posted.

And the nag screens: the app will nag you to verify your email address (so they can spam you with email) and nag you to turn on notifications so the app can bug you even when you’re not using it (so that you increase your engagement and view more ads).

Big thumbs down to Mark Zuckerberg. He’s already worth $70 billion, how much richer does he have to be? Give us an ad-free nag-free app, you can afford it.

