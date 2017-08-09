Can your lens be TOO wide?

I think that my best shots are actually taken at 12mm. I feel that the 9mm focal length on Micro Four Thirds (conventionally considered equivalent to 18mm on full-frame) is just too wide and gimmicky.
Jackson Bart's Photography Blog
Irreverent blog about photography. For entertainment purposes only. Don't take anything in here too seriously.
