Can your lens be TOO wide?

Olympus E-P5 + 9-18mm @ 9mm f/7.1

I think that my best shots are actually taken at 12mm. I feel that the 9mm focal length on Micro Four Thirds (conventionally considered equivalent to 18mm on full-frame) is just too wide and gimmicky.

